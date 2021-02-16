Kentucky Power | 55,000 customers without power

(WSAZ) - According to Kentucky Power, there are customers without power in many counties, but most of them are in Boyd, Carter, Johnson and Lawrence counties.

Currently, there are approximately 55,000 customers without power, down from 58,000 earlier Tuesday, officials say.

Approximately 4,000 of those customers are from the original storm on February 11.

Kentucky Power says power restoration will be a multi-day event lasting for some through the week.

The company says estimated times of restoration are not available at this time because the damage assessment is still underway.

Warming stations are available at the following locations:

Breathitt County

First Church of God (1772 Hwy 30 W, Jackson) is open as a warming center. Contact Breathitt County Emergency Services for more details 606-666-3815.

Boyd County

Boyd County Convention and Arts Center 15605 KY-180 Catlettsburg

Center is open 24 hours a day. It has chairs and cots; social distancing guidelines will be enforced. National Guard Crews are on site to assist in operations and transportation to the center. Anyone who needs assistance should call Boyd County Emergency Operations Center at 606-393-1801 or 606-393-1842.

Carter County

First Baptist Church of Grayson (162 North Court Street, Grayson) is open as a warming center. The church is open 24 hours a day.

Knott County

The following location are open as warming stations:

Hindman Volunteer Fire Department, 89 Cowtown Road, Hindman

Human Services Center, 40 Center Street, Hindman

Fisty Volunteer Fire Department, 1736 Trace Branch Road, Fisty s

Kite Topmost Volunteer Fire Department, 10018 S Highway 7, Kite

Lotts Creek Volunteer Fire Department, 6894 Lotts Creek Road, Lotts Creek

Vicco Sassafras Volunteer Fire and Rescue, 357 Main Street, Vicco

If you need additional assistance, contact Knott County Emergency Management 606-785-9386 or 606-276-7178 or Jeff Dobson, County Judge Executive 606-785-5592.

Letcher County

Letcher Co Recreation Center (1505 Jenkins Rd, Whitesburg) is open as a warming center. Contact Letcher County Emergency Management for more information 606-633-0429.

Magoffin County

Lloyd M. Hall Community Center (88 Church House Road, Salyersville) is open as a warming center. Contact Magoffin County Emergency Management for more details 606-349-2313.

Perry County

Perry Co Courthouse (481 Main St, Hazard)

Contact Perry County Emergency Management for more information 606-439-1816.

Rowan County

A warming center at the Laughlin Building (Morehead University Campus) is open for citizens who need to stay warm during the outage. There is a lot of space at this facility, and social distancing guidelines will still be able to be enforced, and masks are available. The doors are unlocked Monday – Friday 8:00 AM to 4:30 PM. Call 606-207-5028 if you require entry after these hours.

