Ky. Gov. Beshear updates state’s weather/power situation, COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Nearly 135,000 Kentuckians are still without power, Gov. Andy Beshear and fellow state officials said during a Tuesday afternoon news conference.

They said that’s down from 150,000 people in 47 counties during the height of the snow and ice storm Monday night and early Tuesday.

Eastern and northeastern Kentucky are among the hardest hit regions, with 32 counties and 22 cities having declared States of Emergencies.

State officials said a state road crew in Boyd County couldn’t make it home Monday night and had to shelter in their facility. They say Carter, Boyd and Lawrence are among counties with maintenance facilities down.

They say state Division of Forestry crews have been helping with tree clearing.

Beshear said conditions are dangerous on many roadways, with fatalities reported and some interstates closed.

“Don’t get on the roads unless you absolutely need to,” Beshear said, saying officials would rather drivers get to their destinations safely than on time.

State officials also warned about multiple rounds of winter precipitation expected Thursday into early Friday, along with brutally cold temperatures.

In Tuesday’s COVID-19 report, Beshear reported 1,255 new cases, the lowest Tuesday in more than a month. The positivity rate was 6.58%, and the number of red counties had fallen to 63.

The governor said the virus has claimed 27 more lives.

Despite the inclement weather, Beshear said officials have been trying to keep regional vaccine sites open. He reported that nearly 542,000 Kentuckians have been vaccinated so far.

The governor also said the state expects a 29 percent increase in vaccine supply by next week – a 57 percent increase overall, he said, since the Biden administration took over.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.