More than 90,000 still without power in W.Va.

HUNTINGTON/CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – More than 90,000 Appalachian Power customers throughout West Virginia are still without electricity as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, the company said.

Nearly 85,000 of the outages were caused by Monday’s ice storm. Crews had just been catching up to outages caused by another ice storm on Feb. 11.

Counties most affected include Cabell, where 32,291 customers are without service; Wayne, 18,169; Putnam, 12,821; Lincoln, 7,424; Jackson, 4,439; Mason, 3,665; and Kanawha, 1,847.

According to AEP, outages peaked Monday morning at more than 97,000 in West Virginia. It says the storm left more than 60 percent of customers in Cabell, Wayne, Putnam and Lincoln counties without power, plus it knocked out power to 12 substations and nearly 50 distribution circuits.

The company said nearly 2,600 workers from several surrounding states, including Indiana, Illinois, Tennessee and Georgia, are in the Tri-State to help restore power.

According to AEP, more wintry precipitation forecasted Wednesday night through Thursday “is likely to bring further service-related problems to parts of Virginia and West Virginia.”

Due to the threat of more severe weather, restorations times are unavailable now, but the company says it’s working to prioritize residents from the Feb. 11 storm.

