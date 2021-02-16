National Guard assists Boyd County residents stuck in storm

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) — National Guard members are on duty in Boyd County, Kentucky, helping people who can’t leave their homes on their own due to the slick, dangerous conditions.

The county remains under a state of emergency.

Boyd County Judge Executive Eric Chaney tells WSAZ that it’s sounding and looking like a war zone, with a large number of trees and tree limbs coming down as a result of all the rain turning to ice.

He says 40 to 50 trees and limbs were reported being over roads that have already been cleared of other trees over the past few days, forcing tree removal crews to revisit many of the same areas.

Chaney said some of their secondary roads were in such bad shape that ambulances and emergency management crews couldn’t drive on them safely.

Chaney reached out to the Governor’s office Monday morning, and Governor Beshear approved sending National Guard members to Boyd County.

Two humvees are being used by four guard members going out on calls helping families in need, Chaney says.

Chaney says if anyone is stuck in their home and has an emergency, they can contact the county emergency management office or just call 911, and they can route the guard members to people’s homes to pick them up.

Tree removal crews are also on standby to get trees out of roads to help guard members get through if needed.

Anyone without power can come to the convention center in Boyd County to get warmed up and get something to eat.

They also have cots if people need to stay overnight.

Chaney says if this service helps one person, then it’s served its purpose.

He says their road crews continue to work 24 hours a day in two shifts.

