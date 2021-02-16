Police investigating shooting in Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday evening.

Huntington Police officers say the shooting happened in the 900 block of 22nd Street.

One person was shot, and several bullets hit a car.

The person who was shot went to the hospital on their own and was not transported there by medics.

