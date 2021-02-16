Advertisement

Police investigating shooting in Huntington

Huntington Police officers say the shooting happened in the 900 block of 22nd Street.
Huntington Police officers say the shooting happened in the 900 block of 22nd Street.(WSAZ)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured Monday evening.

Huntington Police officers say the shooting happened in the 900 block of 22nd Street.

One person was shot, and several bullets hit a car.

The person who was shot went to the hospital on their own and was not transported there by medics.

We have a crew at the scene.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

