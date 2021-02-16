Advertisement

Portsmouth Municipal Court closed due to inclement weather

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO (WSAZ) - A courthouse in Scioto County has announced its closure due to inclement weather.

Judge Steven L. Mowery of Portsmouth Municipal Court tells WSAZ that the courthouse will be closed all day Tuesday, February 16th.

Anyone who had hearings on Tuesday’s docket is asked to report to the court on Wednesday morning to reschedule.

