Power outages across the Tri-State

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Several people are without power across West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky.

According to Appalachian Power, in West Virginia, over 104,000 customers are in the dark.

Nearly 15,000 are without power in Gallia, Lawrence, Meigs and Scioto counties in Ohio, AEP says.

In Boyd, Carter, Elliott, Floyd, Greenup, Johnson, Lawrence, Lewis, Martin and Pike counties, over 43,000 people do not have electricity, according to Kentucky Power.

