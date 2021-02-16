Advertisement

Putnam one of several counties with downed trees and power lines

By Tori Yorgey
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 3:54 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - More than 30 trees have made their way onto roads, power lines or in some cases, houses Monday night as a result of another ice storm throughout our region.

Hurricane, Teays Valley and Winfield Fire Departments have been out several hours clearing and cutting trees. They said to avoid roads at all cost if possible but if you do drive, Hurricane Creek Road and Rt. 34 between Teays Valley and Winfield are where they are seeing heavy trees falling.

Winfield Assistant Fire Chief Kevin Watson said they had a structure fire along Hurricane Creek Road and had to cut trees to get both in and out. They also had a tree fall on a home in the Fraziers Bottom along with a few pole or transformer fires.

Hurricane Fire Chief Deron Wilkes said they haven’t had trees fall on homes but have been called out to clear or cut trees. He said as of around 10:30 p.m. Monday night, about one-third of Hurricane has no power.

Teays Valley Fire Chief John Smoot said they too have had to clear and cut trees out of roadways but have also had a tree fall onto a home along Teays Hollow Road.

Rt. 34 is currently closed due to heavy tree fall.

