Advertisement

State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio

(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:32 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - During a special emergency meeting Tuesday morning, Lawrence County Commissioners declared a State of Emergency following a second round of severe winter weather.

Commissioners said the sole purpose of calling the emergency meeting Tuesday was to make the declaration after an ice storm devastated the county.

“We ask of all of our citizens to look after one another. If you have neighbors that are in need and you have the ability to help them, we ask that you do that.”

Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, Mike Boster said Tuesday that the situation in the county is “now even more devastating than it was during the first round of ice” that the county experience at the end of last week.

“It’s important that everyone stay put as much as possible,” said Boster. “Road crews are out clearing roadways of trees. Utility companies are trying to coordinate with the road crews to get power lines out of the road way so that if necessary emergency vehicles can areas various areas.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal I-64 crash in Kentucky identified
Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's timing of the possible ice storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher breaks down timing of ice storm
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says more ice expected Monday afternoon
Icy Roads graphic
Dangerous driving conditions

Latest News

Dispatchers say the interstate is backed up throughout the entire county.
Accident involving semi closes southbound lanes of I-77
Metro 911 dispatchers say that the fire started near the 600 block of 3 Mile Road in the Blue...
Fallen trees start hillside fire in Kanwaha County
COVID-19 W.Va. | 4 new deaths, 228 new cases
Thermometer
Warming centers opening across the region