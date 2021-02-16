State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - During a special emergency meeting Tuesday morning, Lawrence County Commissioners declared a State of Emergency following a second round of severe winter weather.

Commissioners said the sole purpose of calling the emergency meeting Tuesday was to make the declaration after an ice storm devastated the county.

“We ask of all of our citizens to look after one another. If you have neighbors that are in need and you have the ability to help them, we ask that you do that.”

Lawrence County Emergency Management Director, Mike Boster said Tuesday that the situation in the county is “now even more devastating than it was during the first round of ice” that the county experience at the end of last week.

“It’s important that everyone stay put as much as possible,” said Boster. “Road crews are out clearing roadways of trees. Utility companies are trying to coordinate with the road crews to get power lines out of the road way so that if necessary emergency vehicles can areas various areas.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.