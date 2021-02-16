Stormy February rolls on with ice

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -A truly memorable weather pattern has now produced a rare back to back strike of ice storms. The clash of warm air from the south and frigid arctic air from the north resulting in a standoff in our region. That standoff set up a sort of no-man’s land along which the full force of nature has been unleashed.

Ice storm conditions have persisted for 7 hours now (as off 12 am) from Huntington westward with reports of trees falling under the weight of the ice common. Thousands are without power across Northern Kentucky, Southern Ohio and far western West Virginia. Farther east the temperature along I-77 and I-79 thru Charleston rose just enough above 32 to protect much of Central WV from the icy onslaught.

Overnight the ice storm will move away as rain ends as a brief period of snow showers. Any dusting of snow could hide black ice which will be common at dawn. In fact temperatures will plunge deep down into the 20s by mid-morning Tuesday so any leftover water will freeze solidly on any untreated surface.

Tuesday will be a harshly cold day with a blustery wind that will help the trees to crackle all the while increasing the risk of new downed trees. Temperatures will hang out in the 20s with wind chill in the teens all day long.

Wednesday will be a rare dry day with sunshine before a new winter storm arrives late Wednesday night through Friday morning armed with a new onslaught of snow, ice and rain, proportions of which will need to be determined.

In this quickly becoming memorable winter (White Christmas, ice storms), the specter of more snow and ice as well as the traditional late winter-early spring meltdown should make for an active spring flood season ahead.

