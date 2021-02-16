Advertisement

Warming centers opening across the region

Thermometer
Thermometer(KFYR-TV)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 9:08 AM EST
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Warming centers are opening for those who are without power.

Some centers say you will be required to wear a mask and to social distance due to COVID-19.

West Virginia

  • Barboursville Community Center - 721 Central Avenue, Barboursville - opens at 8 a.m.
  • A.D. Lewis Community Center - 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue, Huntington - open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Salvation Army - 301 Tennessee Avenue, Charleston - open from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday
  • Wayne Community Center - 11580 WV-152, Wayne

Kentucky

  • Boyd County Convention Center - 15605 State Route 180, Catlettsburg

