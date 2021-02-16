Warming centers opening across the region

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Warming centers are opening for those who are without power.

Some centers say you will be required to wear a mask and to social distance due to COVID-19.

West Virginia

Barboursville Community Center - 721 Central Avenue, Barboursville - opens at 8 a.m.

A.D. Lewis Community Center - 1450 A.D. Lewis Avenue, Huntington - open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Salvation Army - 301 Tennessee Avenue, Charleston - open from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 7 p.m. Wednesday

Wayne Community Center - 11580 WV-152, Wayne

Kentucky

Boyd County Convention Center - 15605 State Route 180, Catlettsburg

