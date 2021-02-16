Advertisement

West Virginia American Water outages reported

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 2:16 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia American Water says they are aware some customers may be experiencing intermittent water service outages or low water pressure as a result of widespread, weather-related power outages. 

Officials say they are coordinating with electric utilities on power outages in areas that have been impacted. Crews and contractors are working to access facilities that need repairs and are deploying generators for continuity of water service.

WVAW says if you are experiencing a water outage or low water pressure, you should boil water during the 24 hours following the restoration of water service. Once water is back , you should bring water that’s used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, bathing and food prep to a full boil for at least one minute, then cool before use.

These precautionary measures are only for those who have lost water or had low water pressure.

