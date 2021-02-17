44 counties declare states of emergency in Kentucky

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear held a press conference Wednesday morning on the winter weather impacts across the state.

44 counties and 24 cities have declared states of emergency during this winter weather event.

Governor Beshear says the Kentucky National Guard is responding to ten counties. They’re working with officials to transport citizens to warming centers and shelters. They’re also providing crews to transport medical staff. Crews are also assisting with wellness checks.

Road crews are working across the state to clear roads.

The governor says regional vaccination centers will remain open Thursday. However, if you need to reschedule, you can click on the link in the email confirmation you’ve received. Plans are in place to keep COVID-19 vaccines safe from winter weather. He says there are back up generators.

Over 96,000 are without power. That’s down from a peak of 154,000 customers, according to Kentucky Emergency Management.

Kentucky Transportation Cabinet Secretary Jim Gray says they’re continuing to replenish salt supplies in several areas Wednesday including Pikeville.

Governor Beshear says Kentucky State Police is encouraging residents to stay home and off the roads. No interstates are closed at this time, but KSP may have to close an interstate in the event of a collision or additional winter weather that is expected to arrive Wednesday evening and Thursday.

About 30 National Guardsman and women are out working directly. Gov. Beshear says they will ramp up to 24 hour operations, especially in Boyd County.

With power issues, the governor says the bigger concern is the infrastructure, particularly in eastern Kentucky and the hit that it has taken and the amount of time it will take to get it back on. A number of substations are down. They believe substantial headway will be made through the end of this week with getting the power back. However, in some areas of eastern Kentucky, it may take longer through the end of the week.

Governor Beshear also spoke with President Joe Biden about how eastern Kentucky has been hit by winter weather and how it keeps hindering the region, including the depressed economy. He says they see it’s hard for the utility company to repair old infrastructure and how it’s difficult for residents to pay for it. They are going to work to create jobs in the area, particularly energy jobs. He says they will have a call later this week about creating economic activity in the area.

