72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases

Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:16 AM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department says they’ve made 72 arrests in a warrant sweep.

The department revealed results of the Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep during a press conference on Wednesday.

Charleston Police say one of the arrests made include one of Officer Cassie Johnson’s final cases. Officer Johnson was shot and killed in the line of duty in December.

US Marshal Michael Baylous proposed this operation in honor of Officer Johnson. She worked on Delta shift and her unit number was 146, which gave the operation its name.

72 arrests were made, and 29 of those were federal warrants while 43 were state/local warrants.

They also found 38 guns and 8 lbs of drugs, including six pounds of meth and two pounds of marjiuana. A significant amount of currency was also seized.

Officials say this was the most successful warrant sweep in 20 years.

The sweep was done within three days.

Other agencies involved include police departments from Princeton, Ironton, Barboursville, Ravenswood and Beckley. Sheriff’s deputies from Cabell, Kanawha, Putnam, Roane, Jackson, Mercer, Wyoming and Raleigh counties also helped. The WVDRC Parole, West Virginia State Police, AFT and DEA also offered support as well.

This is a developing story.

