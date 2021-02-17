Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 76-year-old man has died. This brings the total number of death to 247.

There are 22 new cases. Overall, 11,858 cases have been reported.

1,342 are active cases.

53 more people have recovered. There have been 10,238 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.