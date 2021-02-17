Advertisement

Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County

COVID-19
COVID-19(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Another person has died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, a 76-year-old man has died. This brings the total number of death to 247.

There are 22 new cases. Overall, 11,858 cases have been reported.

1,342 are active cases.

53 more people have recovered. There have been 10,238 recoveries.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties
Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region.
Downed trees and icy conditions close roads
Car becomes trapped underneath tractor-trailer
State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio
Power outage
Power outages across the Tri-State

Latest News

Ashland officials working to offer relief for residents without power
Gov. Beshear visits warming center in Boyd County, Ky Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear visits a warming center in Boyd County, Kentucky Wednesday.
Gov. Beshear visits warming center in Boyd County, Ky Wednesday.
Gov. Andy Beshear visits warming center in Boyd County
Coronavirus in Kentucky
COVID-19 Ky. | 1,017 new cases, 18 more deaths