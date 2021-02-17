Ashland officials working to offer relief for residents without power

ASHLAND, Ky (WSAZ) - Wednesday evening the Mayor of Ashland along with city commissioners announced they are working with the Ashland-Boyd County-Catlettsburg Office of Emergency Management to provide some relief from the cold for those burdened by outages caused by severe winter storms.

Officials say the Salvation Army in Ashland is operating on a 24/7 basis during this outage for the homeless population to find relief from the cold. The Salvation Army is located at 2212 Carter Avenue Ashland, Kentucky. The number is 606-329-2874.

The Boyd County Convention Center located at 15605 State Route 180 Catlettsburg, KY 41129 is also open on a 24/7 basis as a warming center for residents without power. It has tables and chairs during the day and cots available at night. This center is equipped to handle the emergency efficiently with restroom facilities, a back-up generator and space to allow for proper social distancing.

If you need transportation to the Convention Center, the Ashland Bus System is operating a paratransit service from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. on a circumstantial call-in basis. Please call 606-393-1801, 606-393-1842, or 606-385-3220 to assess your transportation needs.

For other issues official have listed the following numbers to call:

For utility issues: 606-385-3332 (8:30 AM- 5:00 PM)

For urgent issues after hours: 606-385-3200

For street issues/road blockages: 606-385-3170

For Ashland Coordination Center 606-385-3119 If you get a busy signal, please call back.

For emergencies please call 911

Also, please note that the Sanitation Department will be running on a flexible schedule depending on safety. Your Pick-up times may be earlier or later than usual.

Officials also cleared up a rumor Wednesday. They say the Ashland Water Department is not shutting down the water plant. The utilities will continue to operate as normal. Some areas are experiencing low to no water pressure due to the winter storm, but officials say crews are working to resolve the problem as quickly and safely as possible. If you have an outage, please contact 606-385-3200.

