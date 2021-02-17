Advertisement

Ceredo beautification building catches fire

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:44 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CEREDO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A building belonging to the City of Ceredo caught fire Wednesday afternoon.

Departments from West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio were called to the scene to help with the fire fight.

Firefighters tell our crew at the scene they were coming back from another call when they noticed that the Ceredo beautification building along B Street was on fire.

The city’s decorations are stored inside the building, officials say.

Other fire departments brought in tanker trucks to provide water due to the water plants currently having no electricity after the severe weather storm that hit the region.

Everything being stored inside of the Ceredo Fire and Police building that is located nearby was removed as a precaution.

No injuries were reported.

