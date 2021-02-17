Charleston city leaders approve survey for first responders to weigh in on needle exchange program

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council members on Tuesday night held their first meeting at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, taking up a much-debated issue in the city.

Council approved a measure that will allow for the input of first responders about a needle exchange program through a survey.

When a previous needle exchange program was in place in Kanawha County, police officers and firefighters said the needles were causing a public safety issue -- both with members of the public and members of their own ranks.

It’s not clear at this time when those surveys will go out.

