Charleston city leaders approve survey for first responders to weigh in on needle exchange program

Charleston City Council approved a measure that will allow for the input of first responders about a needle exchange program through a survey.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:42 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Charleston City Council members on Tuesday night held their first meeting at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center, taking up a much-debated issue in the city.

When a previous needle exchange program was in place in Kanawha County, police officers and firefighters said the needles were causing a public safety issue -- both with members of the public and members of their own ranks.

It’s not clear at this time when those surveys will go out.

