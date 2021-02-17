City of Charleston prepares for snowstorm

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One area that has, for the most part, dodged power outages, ice storms and fallen trees is Charleston. However, city crews have been working long shifts to prepare for the next wintry challenge.

City crews are on 12-hour shifts to make sure the roads are salted, as Charleston expects a large amount of snow.

Charleston Public Works Director Brent Webster says if it comes down at a half an inch to an inch an hour, the snow will cover up any salt treatments.

“To the extent you can pretreat, that is what we have done,” Webster said. " It’s such a precious commodity, but we have enough of it. But its going to snow first, so the pretreatment will buy us some time.”

When it snows, crews will be out plowing. Webster said this should be a plowing event based on what they are hearing from meteorologists. If it rains Thursday, he said those treatments will wash away.

“We were able to get a lot of salt out there, so I hope that benefits us as long as it can but it is still a rinse and repeat type cycle,” said Webster.

In order to have enough salt, Webster said they stayed ahead and ordered salt shipments early, as cities and counties in our region are competing for the commodity.

Webster says Charleston is doing fine on salt compared with other cities in our region that don’t have enough.

" I will say this is probably the worst and I have heard this in your all’s forecasts,” Webster said. “This is probably the most tumultuous ten out of fourteen days in a two-week stretch of winter that we have had in several years.”

Webster said this year the Public Works Department has used more salt than last year.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.