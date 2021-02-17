Advertisement

Consumers challenged to find rock salt in our region

By Marlee Pinchok
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PROCTORVILLE, Ohio (WSAZ) - As ice builds up, finding rock salt has been a challenge for some.

“Everyday, ever since this started, we’ve had someone come in to ask for salt and we have to tell them we don’t have it,” Proctorville FoodFair employee Della Meadows said.

Frank Legge has searched for about a week now.

“Probably called four or five,” Legge said. “When they do get it in, it’s gone immediately.”

However, salt has been on low supply or even out of stock for several stores across our region.

“Several years ago, we ran out of salt, but not as extreme as this has been,” Meadows said.

Meadows says their store has not seen a shipment in weeks.

“It’s been three weeks. I don’t know when we’re gonna get it either,” Meadows said.

With some not able to wait any longer, shoppers have turned to alternatives.

“Some will even buy table salt,” Meadows said.

However, those who depend on salt for a living are struggling.

“I had to turn some people down because of that, but I hated it,” Legge said.

With only 20 bags of rock salt left, Legge has to use what he has left cautiously.

“It’s pretty disappointing, because I know that I can’t help the customer if I don’t have the product,” Legge said.

As of Wednesday evening, we have not received word on any stores with salt in stock.

