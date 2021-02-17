Advertisement

COVID-19 in W.Va. | 9 deaths, 289 new cases

Coronavirus in West Virginia
Coronavirus in West Virginia(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:13 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Nine additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 17, 2021, there have been 2,080,541 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,405 total cases and 2,225 total deaths.

The deaths include a 66-year old female from Mercer County, an 83-year old female from Wyoming County, a 90-year old female from Fayette County, a 79-year old male from Taylor County, a 95-year old male from Harrison County, an 80-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 70-year old male from Grant County, a 68-year old male from Grant County, and an 83-year old female from Wayne County.

289 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

There are 10,522 active cases.

115,658 people have recovered.

252,901 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 145,734 people have been fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,161), Berkeley (9,471), Boone (1,528), Braxton (766), Brooke (1,975), Cabell (7,591), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (450), Fayette (2,576), Gilmer (683), Grant (1,041), Greenbrier (2,368), Hampshire (1,485), Hancock (2,559), Hardy (1,252), Harrison (4,769), Jackson (1,642), Jefferson (3,541), Kanawha (11,735), Lewis (1,000), Lincoln (1,195), Logan (2,612), Marion (3,592), Marshall (2,966), Mason (1,742), McDowell (1,328), Mercer (4,123), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,075), Monongalia (7,650), Monroe (928), Morgan (905), Nicholas (1,145), Ohio (3,554), Pendleton (613), Pleasants (792), Pocahontas (577), Preston (2,488), Putnam (4,090), Raleigh (4,530), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (600), Roane (486), Summers (693), Taylor (1,068), Tucker (492), Tyler (605), Upshur (1,626), Wayne (2,571), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,054), Wirt (341), Wood (6,882), Wyoming (1,702).

