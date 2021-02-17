Advertisement

COVID-19 Ky. | 1,017 new cases, 18 more deaths

Coronavirus in Kentucky
Coronavirus in Kentucky
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:46 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Wednesday announced 1,017 new COVID-19 cases and 18 more deaths.

The positivity rate was 6.99%.

Despite encouraging numbers recently, Beshear said residents cannot afford to become complacent.

“We have made incredible strides against this evil virus, but we can’t let up yet,” Beshear said in a release. “Even Kentuckians who have been vaccinated should continue to mask up, social distance and keep any gatherings small.”

Since the pandemic started, 4,336 Kentuckians have died from the virus.

