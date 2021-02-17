Advertisement

COVID-19 vaccination clinic to continue in Charleston

This event is not to be confused with the event on Saturday cancelled by the Kanawha Charleston Health Department.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:46 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CABIN CREEK, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The Cabin Creek Health Systems, COVID-19 vaccination clinic scheduled for Thursday, February 18 will continue as planned, officials say.

The clinic is being held at Ball Toyota located at 1905 Patrick Street Plaza.

The event will now begin at 10am.

Individuals whose scheduled vaccine time has been impacted by the delay will receive a personal phone call and be scheduled for later in the day.

