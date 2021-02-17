Advertisement

Ex-Texas mayor says residents should ‘fend for themselves’

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 3:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — The now former mayor of a West Texas town says he had already turned in his resignation when he wrote a Facebook post saying it wasn’t the local government’s responsibility to help those suffering in the cold without power.

In his post Tuesday morning, Tim Boyd wrote that he was “sick and tired” of people looking for handouts. He also wrote that “Only the strong will survive and the weak will parish [sic].”

According to The Dallas Morning News, Boyd says he wrote the Facebook message as a private citizen, not the mayor of Colorado City. However, it’s unclear when exactly Boyd resigned.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties
Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region.
Downed trees and icy conditions close roads
Car becomes trapped underneath tractor-trailer
State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio
Power outage
Power outages across the Tri-State

Latest News

COVID-19
Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County
West Virginia National Guard members met Wednesday with county emergency service divisions...
W.Va. National Guard to focus on roads in Putnam County
Kentuckians have toll-free way to share feedback with lawmakers
Police said two people were shot in the back shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday near the...
Police: 7 shot near transit station in north Philadelphia
Rep. Billy Long (R-MO) discusses the passing of Missouri native, Rush Limbaugh.
Missouri GOP Rep. Billy Long discusses passing of Rush Limbaugh