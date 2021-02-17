First Warning Forecast | Watching the next winter storm

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A third winter storm in the past week eyes the region beginning Wednesday night. This will last through Friday morning before a welcomed break and eventual thaw for the weekend. While another shot at precipitation is looking likely for Monday, this should be a weaker system with lesser impacts.

Tuesday evening will continue to see flurries linger as temperatures fall through the teens. Overnight, some partial clearing will be seen, but flurries may still linger in southern and eastern counties for much of the night. Low temperatures fall to the low to mid teens, but could reach the single digits in rural locations.

Wednesday starts with a mix of clouds and sun before clouding over again during the afternoon. High temperatures only reach the low 30s. A few flurries arrive towards sunset.

The next winter storm begins impacting the Tri-State Wednesday night, with a widespread and at times heavy snowfall. Eventually, this will change to rain across southern zones Thursday morning. Areas that receive the heaviest snow could see 4 or more inches.

A brief break in precipitation midday will be followed by another round of rain and snow to finish from Thursday evening into Friday morning. Temperatures fall to the mid 20s.

Some snow flurries and scattered snow showers linger into Friday as temperatures stay near 30 degrees under a cloudy sky.

Saturday will finally be dry, and after a bitter start with lows near 10 degrees, the afternoon will see high temperatures near freezing again under a partly cloudy sky.

Sunday will see sunshine and a much warmer afternoon with highs in the mid-40s.

Monday brings a chance for rain and snow showers with temperatures in the 30s. This will depart by Tuesday with highs back in the mid 40s.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.