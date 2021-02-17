Food bank faces obstacles meeting needs in winter

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Food banks across the Tri-State have seen an increase in the demand for food since the pandemic began. People rely heavily on donations and distribution events, but the recent ice storms have made food bank operations more difficult.

Thousand of people in West Virginia were already dealing with food insecurity, and more could face food struggles with recent widespread power outages and no estimated restoration times.

Cyndi Kirkhart, Facing Hunger Foodbank CEO, said they are open during the winter storms because they understand the need throughout the community, but they have had to reschedule some events. A food distribution event was scheduled for Thursday in Buffalo, West Virginia, and that has now been moved to Monday, February 22. The event will take place a 27 High Street, about one mile from the Toyota plant.

Although the food bank is able to reschedule events, a delay in distribution means more people go without food for a few more days. “It’s very difficult,” Kirkhart said. “The folks that work here really subscribe fully to the mission and vision of the foodbank. We also value life.”

Kirkhart said Facing Hunger Foodbank offers a one-time emergency food box to those in need. You can call the food bank at 304-523-6029 if you need assistance.

“We really strive to be on a pick-up basis, but we do, in emergent situations, have opportunities where we can deliver directly,” Kirkhart said.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.