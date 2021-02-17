Gov. Justice alludes to Friday announcement regarding restrictions on businesses, schools

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - With yet another winter storm setting its sights on the region, Gov. Jim Justice said Wednesday the state’s salt sheds have been replenished and road crews are working to stay ahead of the storm.

According to the National Weather Service, heavy wet snow accumulation is expected Wednesday evening on already heavily laden trees. The accumulation is bound to cause additional tree damage and power outages.

Gov. Justice urged neighbors to call 211 instead of 911 for non-emergencies regarding weather conditions.

Dialing “211” provides individuals and families in need with a shortcut. Calls to 211 are routed by the local telephone company to a local or regional calling center. The 211 center’s referral specialists receive requests from callers, access databases of resources available from private and public health and human service agencies, match the callers’ needs to available resources, and link or refer them directly to an agency or organization that can help.

For more information on 211 click here.

When discussing the COVID-19 pandemic Wednesday, Gov. Justice urged West Virginians to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine. To do so click here.

Gov. Justice pressed the need for people to pre-register in the following counties: Gilmer, Wyoming, Mingo, Mason and McDowell.

Right now, zero counties on West Virginia’s County Alert System Map are red.

“Isn’t that beautiful. Isn’t that absolutely beautiful,” Gov. Justice said while looking at the alert system map.

During the press conference, Gov. Justice said that on Friday he will be announcing some “ideas regarding lessening restrictions on businesses and schools.”

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.