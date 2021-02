BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Huntington Mall is closed due to a county-wide power outage.

Mall officials say it will reopen once power has been restored.

As of Wednesday at 8 a.m., there are 28,324 customers in the dark in Cabell County, according to Appalachian Power.

