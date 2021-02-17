KCHD and KCEAA to not hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic this Saturday

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Kanawha-Charleston Health Department and the Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority say they will not be holding the COVID-19 vaccine clinic planned for Saturday, February 20.

This is out of an abundance of caution.

No appointments were scheduled for the clinic that was set to take place at the Charleston Coliseum and Convention Center.

