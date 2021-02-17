Kentuckians have toll-free way to share feedback with lawmakers

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- For years, people throughout the state have used the Kentucky General Assembly’s toll-free Message Line to share feedback with lawmakers on issues under consideration at the State Capitol. Operators take down callers’ messages and contact information and promptly deliver the messages to the appropriate lawmakers’ offices.

Starting Wednesday, callers to the Message Line can continue offering messages to lawmakers even on the rare days when a winter storm shuts down the Capitol campus and operators aren’t onsite to answer calls. On those days, callers will be asked to leave voice messages. Messages will be transcribed and sent to lawmakers’ offices as soon as operators return.

To call the Message Line, dial 1-800-372-7181. Since operators aren’t onsite today due to the winter storm, callers will be asked to leave voice messages. Weather permitting, operators will return to answering calls in person on Friday, Feb. 19.

