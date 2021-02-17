Advertisement

Kentuckians have toll-free way to share feedback with lawmakers

(Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky (WSAZ) -- For years, people throughout the state have used the Kentucky General Assembly’s toll-free Message Line to share feedback with lawmakers on issues under consideration at the State Capitol. Operators take down callers’ messages and contact information and promptly deliver the messages to the appropriate lawmakers’ offices.

Starting Wednesday, callers to the Message Line can continue offering messages to lawmakers even on the rare days when a winter storm shuts down the Capitol campus and operators aren’t onsite to answer calls. On those days, callers will be asked to leave voice messages. Messages will be transcribed and sent to lawmakers’ offices as soon as operators return.

To call the Message Line, dial 1-800-372-7181. Since operators aren’t onsite today due to the winter storm, callers will be asked to leave voice messages. Weather permitting, operators will return to answering calls in person on Friday, Feb. 19.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties
Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region.
Downed trees and icy conditions close roads
Car becomes trapped underneath tractor-trailer
State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio
Power outage
Power outages across the Tri-State

Latest News

COVID-19
Additional COVID-19 death in Kanawha County
West Virginia National Guard members met Wednesday with county emergency service divisions...
W.Va. National Guard to focus on roads in Putnam County
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist has his latest snowfall totals for the region as the third winter storm edges cl