Man arrested for assaulting elderly woman in wheelchair
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for beating a elderly woman confined to a wheelchair, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office says the arrest was made on February 12 when they responded to a domestic violence situation involving a weapon in the Quinland area.
When deputies arrived, they found the victim, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, injured.
According to deputies, Brian Osborne, 40, from Madison resisted but was eventually taken into custody after a struggle with deputies.
Osborne is facing charges of domestic battery, brandishing a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing.
