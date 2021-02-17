Advertisement

Man arrested for assaulting elderly woman in wheelchair

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 10:57 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested for beating a elderly woman confined to a wheelchair, according to the Boone County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says the arrest was made on February 12 when they responded to a domestic violence situation involving a weapon in the Quinland area.

When deputies arrived, they found the victim, an elderly woman in a wheelchair, injured.

According to deputies, Brian Osborne, 40, from Madison resisted but was eventually taken into custody after a struggle with deputies.

Osborne is facing charges of domestic battery, brandishing a deadly weapon, resisting arrest and obstructing.

