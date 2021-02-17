Advertisement

Mountain Health Arena Conference Center opens as a warming station

By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 2:57 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Wednesday afternoon the City of Huntington announced that the Mountain Health Arena Conference Center is now open as a warming station for the public to come out of the cold and charge their mobile devices.

The warming station will be open until 8 p.m. Wednesday.

Daily operating hours for the warming station will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. for as long as there is a need.

Those using the warming station will enter the conference center from the 8th Street side of the building.

Officials say a police officer will be on duty at the warming station at all times.

Service animals will be allowed, but the conference center is unable to accommodate pets.

All CDC safety protocols, including social distancing and face coverings, will be observed.

This is the second warming station that the City of Huntington has opened in response to widespread power outages because of inclement weather.

The A.D. Lewis Community Center, located at 1450 A.D. Lewis Ave., will also remain open daily from 10 a.m

