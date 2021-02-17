Neighbors get help removing trees from roads

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The frequent sound of trees in the woods falling Monday night was followed Tuesday with the sound of chainsaws.

Members of the Cabell County Sheriff’s Department, state troopers and volunteer firefighters helped neighbors on several roads around the Green Valley area of Huntington remove trees and limbs that were blocking roads.

“Once I got out here this morning and saw the amount of trees that were down, comparing this to the derecho we had some years ago, this is way worse,” Sgt. Steve Vincent with the sheriff’s department said. “Then you throw the cold and extreme temperatures in on top, it’s a lot worse.”

Neighbors on Mount Union Road who’ve been stranded are thankful for the assistance with the enormous undertaking.

“It just makes you believe everybody still cares about neighbors,” Travis Brown said. “That’s the biggest thing we love about living out here. It was great to see all those people helping out.”

One of the big fears adding to the sense of urgency was the inability of ambulances or fire trucks to get to emergency scenes due to all the downed trees.

“Earlier this morning as we were clearing Four Pole Road, and there was a lady, as the call came in we were right next to her house, she was having a heart attack,” Vincent said. “We were able to finish getting the road cleared to get the ambulance in to get her out. I don’t know what happened with the result of that, but hopefully they got her to the hospital in time.”

Neighbor David Denning also expressed gratitude for all the help.

“Everyone who lives out here has a vested interest in taking care of each other and getting people out for the vital supplies they might need like food, gas for their generators, medicine, so we all team up together and cut trees down to get people in and out for what they need,” Denning said.

It’s a mess they’re guessing will take more than a week to clean up.

