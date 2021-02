Scioto County, Ohio (WSAZ) - The COVID-19 vaccine clinic will open at 10 a.m. Wednesday, February 17.

Scioto County Emergency Management says if you have an appointment between 9 and 10 a.m., you can come anytime between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. for your vaccine.

The courthouse maintenance crews are working on clearing ice from sidewalks.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.