Several detained in Gallia County drug investigation

GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – Several suspects were detained Tuesday evening after a drug investigation in the city of Gallipolis, the Gallia County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies say two separate searches in the 900 block of 4th Avenue and on Allen Drive turned up narcotics and drug paraphernalia.

There’s no word at this time about possible charges or arrests.

The Gallipolis Police Department helped with the investigation.

