Third winter storm in a week plans its assault

Here we snow again!
This next storm looks to bring snow and rain but not ice like its two predecessors.
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 10:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After the ice storm, a frigid chill has set in. Temperatures are tumbling thru the teens and set to bottom out in the single numbers over the frozen snow and ice fields of Interior Ohio and the West Virginia high country. Turns out this fresh arctic chill is setting the stage for a new round of snow by Wednesday night.

Wednesday will dawn with a red sky sunrise as high clouds cross the morning sky. All the while the ice laden trees will glisten in the morning light. But keep your eyes on the western and southern skies as clouds increase during the day. These clouds will lower and thicken by evening announcing the arrival of our third major storm in a week.

Unlike its predecessors, this third link in the trifecta of winter storms will not bring any freezing rain.  Rather a quick heavy dumping of snow may end as a warmer rain on Thursday afternoon. Concerns for the water laden snow and ice pack to do damage to rooves and drain spouts would join or replace the risk of new power outs should this forecast pan out.

At the tail of this storm, a new and stronger surge of polar air will produce a Friday of snow showers much as it did on Tuesday.

Then by the weekend after a frigid Saturday morning start temperatures should surge above freezing even making the 40s for the first time in memory!

