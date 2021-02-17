Advertisement

Thousands still without power across the Tri-state

Power Outage
Power Outage(AP)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 8:50 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of people are still without power across the Tri-state.

As of 8:30 a.m. Wednesday, there are over 73,000 customers in the state of West Virginia in the dark, according to Appalachian Power. In Cabell County, 28,324 are experiencing outages, in Wayne County, 17,188 are without power, in Lincoln County, 6,224 are experiencing outages, in Mason County, 3,561 are without power, in Jackson County, 4,324 are experiencing outages, in Putnam County, 8,893 are without power and in Kanawha County, 1,485 are experiencing outages.

In Ohio, Lawrence County has 9,320 people without power, according to AEP.

In eastern Kentucky, over 43,000 customers do not have electricity. Boyd County has 15,864 in the dark, Greenup County has 1,493, Carter has 6,211, Lawrence has 7,425, Martin has 882 and Floyd has 1,662.

