Thousands still without power in Putnam County

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Thousands of people throughout Putnam County will be going to sleep with only blankets to keep warm Tuesday as they are still without power.

“We’re trying to survive a second wave of this treacherous weather,” said Doug Cavender who has been without power since Monday night. “The ice storm last week, the ice never came off the trees, then we got hit again and it brought down more trees than it did before.”

Cavender lives off of Hurricane Creek Road and was one of the thousands who lost power with the first round of the ice storm last week. He said after three days, his power came back on for about 12 hours until he lost it again for the second time.

“I’m fortunate with good friends and stuff around, we’re getting through all of this but now there’s another wave coming, so I don’t know what’s going to happen there.”

On other side of Hurricane Creek Road, Patti Shinn has had a chainsaw ready as dozens of trees came crashing down Monday night leaving the roadway covered.

“Three trees down here came across (the road) and I actually thought it was my gutters falling off the house but then we realized traffic was stopped (and) that’s how you can always tell there’s a tree (down),” Shinn told WSAZ.

Shinn, who hasn’t had power in almost a week, said during the storm, she went out with her chainsaw to try and clear a path for emergency vehicles to get by as she has elderly neighbors.

“That’s my biggest concern and that’s why I came out (Monday) night, even though I shouldn’t have, to try to do some sawing” Shinn said. “We’ve got older folks up the road that are (concerning) and I thought if there was an ambulance that needed to come they can’t get through.”

“We’ve been checking on each other,” Cavendar said about his neighbors. “We got the side-by-sides and everybody (is) pretty close out here and stuff. We keep in touch with everybody and everybody’s trying to call, so that seems to be no problem.”

“There are people who a lot worse off than we are,” Shinn said. “If you were in this sick, with the weather being this bad it would be a nightmare so we’re blessed, we’re thankful, we just roll with the punches.”

Currently, Putnam County still has more than 8,900 people without power.

