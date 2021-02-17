Advertisement

W.Va. House passes bill to increase number of charter schools

The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would increase the number of...
The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools.(WTVG)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 16, 2021 at 11:06 PM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - The West Virginia House of Delegates on Tuesday passed a bill that would increase the number of public charter schools.

The bill passed on a 66-32 vote with two delegates not voting. All Democrats voted against the bill.

The bill now goes to the Senate. It would increase the number of charter schools allowed every three years from three to 10. It also would allow for online-only charter schools, among other things.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice signed a charter schools bill in 2019 that drew heavy criticism from public school teachers. Currently there are no charter schools in West Virginia.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Victim in fatal I-64 crash in Kentucky identified
Accident involving tractor-trailer backs up traffic along I-64
Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher's timing of the possible ice storm
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher breaks down timing of ice storm
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Monday, February 15th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher says more ice expected Monday afternoon

Latest News

Charleston City Council approved a measure that will allow for the input of first responders...
Charleston city leaders approve survey for first responders to weigh in on needle exchange program
Several suspects were detained Tuesday evening after a drug investigation in the city of...
Several detained in Gallia County drug investigation
The frequent sound of trees in the woods falling Monday night was followed Tuesday with the...
Neighbors get help removing trees from roads
The frequent sound of trees in the woods falling Monday night was followed Tuesday with the...
Neighbors get help removing trees from roads