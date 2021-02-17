W.Va. National Guard to focus on roads in Putnam County

WINFIELD, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia National Guard members met Wednesday with county emergency service divisions about the next winter storm.

The meetings were centered around how the Guard can help counties deal with inclement weather.

Because Wayne, Cabell, Lincoln and Putnam counties are under a state of emergency, they get to use resources like the Guard to keep their residents safe.

“We’re still looking at 20-30 roads in various parts of the county that are impassable. Hopefully we will get to see the Guard to come in later tomorrow,” said Frank Chapman, director of emergency services and 911 operations in Putnam County.

Chapman’s says the Guard will mainly focus on clearing roads, so power companies can get to where they need to go.

“We have also talked to them about needing fuel for generators and tower sites,” Chapman said.

Currently, there are two warming shelters in Putnam, and EMS crews are giving people rides to the centers. If you need a ride, you may call 304-586-0240.

Chapman says the county 911 center is working internally to provide more volunteers and food for the county’s shelters.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.