YMCA of Huntington opens doors to those without power

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The YMCA of Huntington is opening its doors to those without power.

The locker room, shower and recreational facilities will be available free of charge.

Free guests and day passes will be given until this emergency is over. Adults 18 and over must show a valid photo ID to be admitted to the May Building and the Phil Cline Family YMCA.

The YMCA May Building is located at 935 10th Avenue. The facility is open from 5:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, it’s open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and on Sunday it’s open from noon until 6 p.m.

The Phil Cline Family YMCA is at 917 9th Street. It’s open from 8:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday. It’s closed on Sunday.

