100 new jobs coming to West Virginia

BUFFALO, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 100 new jobs are coming to West Virginia.

Toyota Manufacturing West Virginia says they are investing $210 million to upgrade existing engine production and will add 100 new jobs to increase assembly capacity of its four-cylinder engine line.

The new jobs will create a third shift due to the increase in Rav4 engine production at the Buffalo location. This will increase the assembly of an additional 5,900 engines per month, which is more than 70,000 engines per year.

This investment will upgrade the six-cylinder engine production line with new equipment and machinery.

Once this is finished, TMMWV’s total investment will be more than $1.8 billion and total employment will exceed 2,000.

“(Thursday’s) announcement represents Toyota’s continued commitment to our customers as well as our community,” said TMMWV President Srini Matam. “We are thrilled to expand our Toyota family and continue our long-standing commitment to provide top-quality engines and transmissions for our customers.”

“Toyota’s commitment to increase its investment in West Virginia and into our hard-working West Virginians prove they continue to be a wonderful business partner right here in the Mountain State,” West Virginia Governor Jim Justice said. “This is such exciting news for West Virginia’s business community as well as our families that businesses are choosing to grow their organizations here. Toyota is a wonderful example of how a global company can be successful right here in West Virginia.”

“Since Toyota first came to West Virginia more than 25 years ago, they have expanded their operations multiple times in Buffalo and proven to the country that our state has the skilled and dedicated workforce necessary for any company to be successful here. I have seen this dedication and strong work ethic of the Toyota Team Members firsthand during facility visits, and I’m glad that (Thursday’s) announcement will create new job opportunities for hardworking West Virginians to pursue,” Senator Shelley Moore Capito said. “I’m thrilled that the Buffalo engine plant is continuing to play a key role in producing the engines and motors that power U.S. vehicles as Toyota continues to develop and incorporate exciting new technologies into their fleet. West Virginia has a long and productive relationship with Toyota, and this announcement today further solidifies the company’s commitment to investing in our state and our workers.”

“In 2005 as Governor, I had the opportunity to travel to Japan to meet with Dr. Toyoda and company officials and since then they have been a strong partner for West Virginia. I’ve had the pleasure of working with Toyota as they continue to build on their investments in the state, which now total more than $1.8 billion and support 2,000 good paying jobs,” said Senator Joe Manchin. “(Thursday’s) announcement of 100 new jobs and its continued investment in the state is testament to the team in Buffalo and the West Virginia workforce. The partnership between Toyota and West Virginia is stronger than ever and I look forward to continuing to work with Toyota officials to foster more long-term investments in our economy, communities and people.”

Information regarding new job positions can be found here.

