Boil water advisory in effect for Hecla Water customers in southeastern Ohio

A boil water advisory is in effect for all Hecla Water Association customers until Monday.
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A boil water advisory is in effect for all Hecla Water Association customers until Monday.

The company made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the system’s lines have to re-pressurize.

It’s unknown at this time how many customers are affected.

