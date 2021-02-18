Boil water advisory in effect for Hecla Water customers in southeastern Ohio
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – A boil water advisory is in effect for all Hecla Water Association customers until Monday.
The company made that announcement Wednesday night, saying the system’s lines have to re-pressurize.
It’s unknown at this time how many customers are affected.
