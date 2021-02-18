COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths, 355 new cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - 11 additional people have died in connection to the coronavirus.

According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), as of February 18, 2021, there have been 2,090,402 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 128,760 total cases and 2,236 total deaths.

The deaths include ­­­a 72-year old female from Lewis County, an 81-year old female from Upshur County, a 91-year old female from Wood County, a 68-year old male from Kanawha County, a 101-year old female from Harrison County, an 84-year old female from Wood County, a 67-year old female from Taylor County, a 93-year old male from Webster County, an 87-year old female from Wood County, a 70-year old male from Harrison County, and an 83-year old female from Berkeley County.

There are 10,088 active cases.

355 new cases were reported within the last 24 hours.

116,436 people have recovered.

255,950 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been administered and 149,889 people are fully vaccinated.

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (1,162), Berkeley (9,500), Boone (1,533), Braxton (767), Brooke (1,982), Cabell (7,655), Calhoun (218), Clay (370), Doddridge (451), Fayette (2,578), Gilmer (695), Grant (1,043), Greenbrier (2,369), Hampshire (1,490), Hancock (2,561), Hardy (1,256), Harrison (4,781), Jackson (1,637), Jefferson (3,550), Kanawha (11,766), Lewis (1,004), Lincoln (1,196), Logan (2,616), Marion (3,597), Marshall (2,968), Mason (1,746), McDowell (1,332), Mercer (4,126), Mineral (2,565), Mingo (2,080), Monongalia (7,690), Monroe (929), Morgan (907), Nicholas (1,151), Ohio (3,561), Pendleton (615), Pleasants (793), Pocahontas (578), Preston (2,496), Putnam (4,104), Raleigh (4,549), Randolph (2,349), Ritchie (602), Roane (486), Summers (695), Taylor (1,071), Tucker (492), Tyler (607), Upshur (1,634), Wayne (2,574), Webster (285), Wetzel (1,057), Wirt (341), Wood (6,888), Wyoming (1,712).

