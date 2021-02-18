It’s two in a row for the Cats

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSAZ) - For the first time in over a month, the Kentucky Wildcats are on a winning streak. UK beat Vanderbilt Wednesday night in Nashville by a final of 82-78. UK led by seven points with 3:56 to go in the game but the Commodores made it interesting by making it a one possession game multiple times. Vanderbilt cut it to a one point game twice inside the final minute.

Kentucky hit key free throws down the stretch thanks to Jacob Toppin, Brandon Boston Jr. and Devin Askew who hit two crucial ones after Vanderbilt cut it to a two point contest with :02 left in the game.

Five players scored in double figures for UK as they were led by Davion Mintz with 18 points while Jacob Toppin added 16. Kentucky improves to 7-13 overall and 6-7 in the SEC. This is just the second time this season Kentucky has been on a winning streak and they next play at #19 Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

