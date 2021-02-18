Advertisement

It’s two in a row for the Cats

Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) gets up for a block vs. Vanderbilt
Isaiah Jackson (Kentucky) gets up for a block vs. Vanderbilt(Photo: UK Athletics)
By Jim Treacy
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 9:12 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tn. (WSAZ) - For the first time in over a month, the Kentucky Wildcats are on a winning streak. UK beat Vanderbilt Wednesday night in Nashville by a final of 82-78. UK led by seven points with 3:56 to go in the game but the Commodores made it interesting by making it a one possession game multiple times. Vanderbilt cut it to a one point game twice inside the final minute.

Kentucky hit key free throws down the stretch thanks to Jacob Toppin, Brandon Boston Jr. and Devin Askew who hit two crucial ones after Vanderbilt cut it to a two point contest with :02 left in the game.

Five players scored in double figures for UK as they were led by Davion Mintz with 18 points while Jacob Toppin added 16. Kentucky improves to 7-13 overall and 6-7 in the SEC. This is just the second time this season Kentucky has been on a winning streak and they next play at #19 Tennessee Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Justice declares State of Emergency for four counties
Icy conditions and downed trees have created dangerous driving conditions in the region.
Downed trees and icy conditions close roads
State of Emergency declared in Lawrence County, Ohio
Car becomes trapped underneath tractor-trailer
Power outage
Power outages across the Tri-State

Latest News

Concord wins a pair of games at Institute.
WV State loses twice on Wednesday night
UC sweeps Davis & Elkins in Mountain East Conference basketball.
UC sweeps D&E
Tomcats gets biggest win over Lions since 2011
Ashland beats Boyd County
ASHLAND BEATS BOYD COUNTY