Jackson and Mason counties added to State of Emergency

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has expanded his ongoing State of Emergency proclamation for severe winter weather to include Jackson and Mason counties.

Gov. Jim Justice previously declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties due to the severe winter storm that caused numerous power outages and road blockages over the past week.

Gov. Justice has also declared a State of Preparedness for the remaining West Virginia counties.

As part of the State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:

Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response.

Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

