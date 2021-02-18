Advertisement

Jackson and Mason counties added to State of Emergency

(Source: Associated Press)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Gov. Jim Justice has expanded his ongoing State of Emergency proclamation for severe winter weather to include Jackson and Mason counties.

Gov. Jim Justice previously declared a State of Emergency for Cabell, Lincoln, Putnam, and Wayne counties due to the severe winter storm that caused numerous power outages and road blockages over the past week.

Gov. Justice has also declared a State of Preparedness for the remaining West Virginia counties.

As part of the State of Emergency, the Governor has directed the West Virginia Emergency Management Division to:

  • Implement the West Virginia Emergency Operations Plan as it relates to winter storm response.
  • Mobilize appropriate personnel and resources to respond to the emergency.

For our previous coverage: click here.

To read the proclamation: click here.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
A death related to hypothermia has been reported in Boyd County, Kentucky.
Hypothermia death reported in Boyd County
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks third winter storm
Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases

Latest News

Silver Alert issued in Ashland
Coronavirus in West Virginia
COVID-19 in W.Va. | 11 deaths, 355 new cases
Kenova Water Works power outage leads to water outage
(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
100 new jobs coming to West Virginia