Kenova Water Works power outage leads to water outage

(AP Images)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 18, 2021 at 10:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KENOVA, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some customers with Kenova Water Works may be experiencing an outage.

The company is currently working to install temporary power to the water treatment plant in order to restore water services.

Kenova Mayor Tim Bias says, “the Kenova Water Works, like most of us in the area, has been without power at its treatment facility since Monday evening. In anticipation of the storm, workers filled all the storage tanks to capacity, hoping the water supply would outlast the expected power outage. Sadly, that was not the case. While conservation efforts helped extend the water supply, the tanks ran dry overnight.”

AEP is assessing the outage and no time frame has been given on when power will be restored.

The West Virginia Department of Homeland Security has provided a temporary power generator which should be providing some power Thursday morning. The water company also leased a portable power plant, with the capacity to the power the remainder of the facility. This power plant is due to arrive from Cleveland, Ohio Thursday morning.

“We appreciate everyone’s patience and wanted to make sure everyone knows we should be pumping water again (Thursday) afternoon. Some areas will see water restoration (Thursday). It is anticipated that the entire service area should have water within twenty-four hours,” said Mayor Bias.

