Ky. Gov. Beshear updates severe weather situation, COVID-19 numbers

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WSAZ) – Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear on Thursday said a double dose of severe winter weather and COVID-19 remains a challenge for first responders throughout the commonwealth.

He said eastern and southeastern Kentucky are the hardest hit from three winter storms in the last eight days. He said National Guard crews and state police troopers are doing wellness checks on residents.

“We are with them; they are not alone,” Beshear said. “We will provide help in any way we can.”

The governor and fellow state officials said power has been restored to more than half of those affected. That amounts to about 85,000 customers restored as of Thursday evening.

Beshear reported that, on Friday, Kentucky State Police will fly more Kentucky Power crews to eastern Kentucky to help with restoration efforts.

With freezing drizzle expected Thursday evening and overnight into Friday, state officials advised residents to limit travel when they can.

Regarding the COVID-19 situation, Beshear announced visitation will be allowed to resume at non-certified long-term care facilities in Kentucky. Certain stipulations are in place: those involved must have gone through the full vaccination process. They also must have had a negative COVID test prior to the visit.

Additionally, the governor announced activities and communal dining will resume at non-certified long-term care facilities.

Regarding the latest COVID-19 numbers, Beshear reported 963 new cases -- the lowest day since Oct. 8.

He said the positivity rate was 7.07%. That’s up a bit, but Beshear said it appears to be weather-related with fewer people being tested.

Beshear also announced 37 more deaths.

He said 555,373 Kentuckians have received at least a first vaccine dose so far. Starting Monday, 291 vaccination sites will be open throughout the commonwealth.

