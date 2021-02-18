Advertisement

New snowfall should be manageable

Plowable, shovel-able, manageable
Published: Feb. 17, 2021 at 11:15 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late night snow darted in from the southwest aided by a streak of air overhead at the 30,000 foot level. The snow pattern fed on the cold ground left behind from the deep arctic chill that produced the second ice storm in a week.

Snow will pepper down overnight aided by warming winds from the south. This spells a nice accumulation in the pre-dawn hours. Look for snowplows to be out dropping salt and shoving the snow away in time for morning rush hour. With air temperatures rising to 30 degrees the overnight dry powder will convert to a wet slushy slimy snow. Odds favor a 2″-4″ inch lay of snow by dawn with heaviest targeting the area from Charleston southwest along Rt. 119.

Once the dawn of day has unfolded, the steadier snow will be shifting to the east and with it the air will warm just enough to change the snow to a misty rain. Afternoon highs above freezing will make for a slushy time under foot.

Thursday night into Friday colder arctic air will return and with it comes some new snow showers. Look for a fresh coating to 1″ on Thursday night-Friday bringing the total accumulation to 3″ to 5″ over a 24-hour period.

The weekend will feature harshly cold morns then moderate afternoons with some sun. Lows near 10 above, highs will make the 40s by Sunday and early next week.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
Meteorologist Brandon Butcher tracks third winter storm
Charleston Police reveals results of Operation Delta 146 Warrant Sweep
72 arrests made in warrant sweep, including one of Officer Johnson’s final cases
Governor DeWine
State of emergency declared in Lawrence Co. Ohio
Power Outage
UPDATE | Thousands still without power across the Tri-State

Latest News

Chief meteorologist Tony Cavalier has a look at more winter weather hitting the region.
Tony's Wednesday night forecast and look ahead
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier shows snow totals for third winter storm
Chief Meteorologist Tony Cavalier
Chief Meteorologist has his latest snowfall totals for the region as the third winter storm edges cl
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast For Wednesday, February 17th, 2021.
First Warning Forecast | Yet Another Storm Approaches