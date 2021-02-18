New snowfall should be manageable

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Late night snow darted in from the southwest aided by a streak of air overhead at the 30,000 foot level. The snow pattern fed on the cold ground left behind from the deep arctic chill that produced the second ice storm in a week.

Snow will pepper down overnight aided by warming winds from the south. This spells a nice accumulation in the pre-dawn hours. Look for snowplows to be out dropping salt and shoving the snow away in time for morning rush hour. With air temperatures rising to 30 degrees the overnight dry powder will convert to a wet slushy slimy snow. Odds favor a 2″-4″ inch lay of snow by dawn with heaviest targeting the area from Charleston southwest along Rt. 119.

Once the dawn of day has unfolded, the steadier snow will be shifting to the east and with it the air will warm just enough to change the snow to a misty rain. Afternoon highs above freezing will make for a slushy time under foot.

Thursday night into Friday colder arctic air will return and with it comes some new snow showers. Look for a fresh coating to 1″ on Thursday night-Friday bringing the total accumulation to 3″ to 5″ over a 24-hour period.

The weekend will feature harshly cold morns then moderate afternoons with some sun. Lows near 10 above, highs will make the 40s by Sunday and early next week.

