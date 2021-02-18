Ohio Governor addresses winter weather in Lawrence County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine addressed the winter weather hitting the state of Ohio, specifically Lawrence County.

He held a press conference Thursday afternoon.

Most counties were under a state of emergency.

Lawrence County was hit particularly hard, the governor says. He declared a state of emergency on Wednesday. Hundreds of trees are down and they’re getting in the way of utility crews who are trying to access power lines, as well as blocking roads.

The Ohio Department of Transportation Director, Jack Marchbanks, says conditions have significantly improved in Lawrence County as of Thursday afternoon. ODOT brought in crews from Gallia, Jackson and Scioto County. Now US highways and state routes are open to traffic. They’ve also brought in Ohio Department of Natural Resource forestry division crews to help with tree removal. They will continue work around the clock.

Vaccinations have been postponed due to the winter storms. The governor says you should keep in touch with your pharmacy or where you were supposed to get them. He says the health department clinics in Lawrence County were cancelled, but they will call you to reschedule if you had a scheduled appointment.

Across the state of Ohio, over 29,000 first doses and more than 28,000 second doses of the coronavirus vaccine were given on Wednesday.

Ohioans should check road conditions and confirm their appointment hasn’t been cancelled due to vaccine shipment delays.

Vaccine eligibility opened up this week to those who have early childhood conditions that are carried into adulthood, which put them at a higher risk for adverse outcomes due to COVID-19.

Those 65 years of of age and older are also eligible to get the coronavirus vaccine.

As of February 18, 2,282 new cases have been reported along with 98 deaths, 173 hospitalizations and 28 ICU admissions.

Overall, there have been 947,389 cases, 16,611 deaths, 49,061 hospitalizations and 7,002 ICU admissions since the pandemic began.

Governor DeWine says within the last week, Vinton County is the first county in a long time that has dropped below the high incident level with COVID-19 cases.

According to the Ohio Department of Health, 876,697 people have recovered.

This is a developing story.

Keep checking the WSAZ App for the latest information.

Copyright 2021 WSAZ. All rights reserved.